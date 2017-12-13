Bring It OnShawshank Redmption, and more of your favorites are coming to Netflix in January

Sarah Weldon
December 13, 2017 AT 08:00 AM EST

It’s that time of the month: Netflix has announced the return of some of your favorite movies to the streaming service, like Breakfast at Tiffany’s, and also more episodes of your favorite TV show about geriatric sex toy saleswomen, Grace and Frankie. Plus, tons more exciting stuff.

Besides, everyone knows that the best New Year’s Day tradition is eating a hearty bagel with cream cheese while binge-watching Netflix to deal with your hangover and general exhaustion from previous night’s festivities. Here’s what’s coming to the streaming giant just in time for your date with your couch!

Jan. 1
10,000 B.C.
20 Days of Night
Ages of Shadows
AlphaGo
America’s Sweethearts
Apollo 13
Batman
Batman & Robin
Batman Begins
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Bring It On
Bring It On Again
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Caddyshack
Chef & My Fridge: 2017
Defiance
Definitely, Maybe
The Dukes of Hazzard
Eastsiders: Season 3
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
The First Time
Furry Vengeance
Glacé: Season 1
The Godfather
The Godfather: Part II
The Godfather: Part III
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
The Italian Job
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
King Kong
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Licence to Wed
Like Water for Chocolate
Love Actually
The Lovely Bones
Lovesick: Season 3
Maddman: The Steve Madden Story
Marie Antoinette
Martin Luther: The Idea That Changed the World
Midnight in Paris
Monsters vs. Aliens
National Treasure
Sharknado 5: Global Swarming
The Shawshank Redemption
Stardust
Strictly Ballroom
Training Day
The Truman Show
Treasures from the Wreck of the Unbelieveable
Troy
The Vault
Wedding Crashers
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Jan. 2
Mustang Island
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Rent

Jan. 5
Before I Wake
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
DEVILMAN crybaby: Season 1
Rotten

Jan. 6
Episodes: Seasons 1-5

Jan. 8
The Conjuring

Jan. 10
47 Meters Down
Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand-up
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
In the Deep

Jan. 12
Colony: Season 2
Disjointed: Part 2
Somebody Feed Phil
The Man Who Would Be Polka King
The Polka King
Tom Segura: Disgraceful

Jan. 14
Wild Hogs

Jan. 15
2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold
Rehenes
Unrest

Jan. 16
Dallas Buyers Club
Katt Williams: Great America
Rita: Season 4

Jan. 17
Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show
Friday Night Tykes: Season 4

Jan. 18
Bad Day for the Cut
Tiempos de guerra: Season 1

Jan. 19
Drug Lords: Season 1
Grace and Frankie: Season 4
The Open House
Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 1

Jan. 23
Todd Glass: Act Happy

Jan. 24
Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así

Jan. 26
The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6
Dirty Money
A Futile and Stupid Gesture
Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!
Llama Llama: Season 1
One Day at a Time: Season 2
Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich
Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar

Jan. 28
El Ministerio del Tiempo: Seasons 1-2
El Ministerio del Tiempo: Season 3

Jan. 29
The Force

Jan. 30
Babylon Berlin: Seasons 1 & 2
Death Race: Beyond Anarchy
Retribution: Season 1

Jan. 31
Cars 3

