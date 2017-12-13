Lip Sync Battle to celebrate the music of Michael Jackson with special live episode

Michael Jackson is returning to television.

The King of Pop will be the theme of the first-ever live episode of Lip Sync Battle on Thursday, Jan. 18, which will also mark the launch of the new Paramount Network (currently Spike TV). Michael Jackson’s music will be featured in this special version of the hit series with a string of star-studded performances — participants will be announced soon — being broadcast from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The television special, hosted by LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen, will also feature a performance from Michael Jackson ONE, the Cirque du Soleil show currently in permanent residence at the Michael Jackson theater in Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas.

Spike TV/Getty Images; Inset: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

“The King of Pop is the most groundbreaking, theatrical superstar of all time and we are thrilled to be performing and celebrating the electrifying music of Michael Jackson on our big night,” Lip Sync Battle executive producer Casey Patterson said in a statement.

The show airs Jan. 18 at 9 p.m. ET. The fourth season of Lip Sync Battle officially launches on Jan. 25 at 10 p.m. ET.