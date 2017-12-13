Joe Keery said he'll shave his beautiful hair if David Harbour wins a Golden Globe

Of all of the iconic, meme-able elements of Stranger Things — Hopper’s dancing, Eleven’s love of Eggos, Bob’s adorable everything — perhaps nothing has inspired as much devoted fan fervor as Steve’s hair.

Steve’s hair is, in a word, luscious. It defies gravity in a Jean-Ralphio swoop with the movement and hold you only get with the exact quantity of Farrah Fawcett hairspray.

And it might be gone soon.

David Harbour (who plays that sweetly dancing police chief Jim Hopper) was nominated for a Golden Globe in the category of Best Supporting Actor, and his fellow cast members commented their congratulations on an Instagram post, including Joe Keery, a.k.a. Steve, who wrote, “if you win David the Duffer’s [sic] get to shave my head”.

I tip my hat to you @goldenglobes for the nomination. My Christmas present came early this year. You got me feeling all the holiday feels🎉🎁

Of course, given that Stranger Things is coming back for a third season and Keery probably wouldn’t be able to grow a full head of hair again before shooting starts means that this offer is probably just a joke — after all, Steve’s hair is essential to his character development.

But if you’re desperate for soon-to-be viral moments in the wake of a possible David Harbour victory, Harbour has already promised to do The Dance if he wins — and friends don’t lie.