Jimmy Fallon gives Charlie Brown the Riverdale treatment in new parody

Archie, Sabrina, and the gang aren’t the only ones getting a gritty TV makeover. Jimmy Fallon took the Riverdale model and applied it to Charlie Brown for a Peanuts parody unlike any other.

Familiar names, like Schroeder and Lucy van Pelt, are teenagers when their town is rocked by the death of Linus. But it’s okay because Charlie (Fallon) wrote a song about it that he’s totally gonna play at the Fall Formal.

He’s also having an affair with his teacher, Ms. Othermar, and they were there that day at the pumpkin patch when Linus was killed.

Popping in are Questlove as Franklin (in another show where he’s “the only black person in this town”), Steve Higgins as Pig-Pen, and the Riverdale cast as themselves. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, and Cole Sprouse emerge at the very end in character to mock the Peanuts gang’s dance moves — and to announce that Archie wrote a new song.

Yes, Snoopy is there, too, except he’s now a hipster-friendly beagle. Just wait for season 2 when the Red Baron terrorizes residents.

Watch the parody in the video above.