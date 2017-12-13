Harry Styles fills in on Late Late Show when James Corden's wife gives birth

It feels like Harry Styles is on The Late Late Show so often we wouldn’t be surprised if he was James Corden‘s emergency contact. He was on Tuesday night, at least. When Corden’s wife, Julia Carey, gave birth to a baby girl, Corden needed someone to cover hosting duties on his late-night program. With only two-and-a-half hours notice, Styles stepped in.

“No, you’re eyes do not deceive you. I am not James Corden. I am Harry Styles,” the “Sign of the Times” singer began his opening monologue. “I want you to know that I, of course, realize this is James’ show,” he added. “It’s his show and this is a one-time only, one-time thing, one time — unless CBS likes what they see!”

Switching gears to talk about the news of the day, Styles addressed Democrat Doug Jones’ victory in the Alabama Senate race over controversial Republican Roy Moore. “If you’re anything like me, the only thing you and your friends are talking about at the moment is the Alabama Senate race,” the British celeb said with a laugh.

Of Moore riding to the polls on horseback, Styles joked, “I don’t know much about hoofed animals, but I’m pretty sure that’s an ass.”

The former One Directioner explained he was sitting at home “two hours ago in this suit, obviously, and I got the call that Jules was going into labor. So James, naturally, called the funniest guy he knew — and he wasn’t around so I’m filling in.”

Over the course of the show, Styles poked fun at Donald Trump, reports of airlines paying $1.2 billion in lost baggage fees this year, a new segment called “Dogs with Sunglasses,” and his kissing Corden on the Christmas-themed Carpool Karaoke mashup. “I’d like to take this opportunity to announce that we will also be having a baby,” he joked.

Watch clips of Styles hosting The Late Late Show above.