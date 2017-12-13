Arsenal is back!

Colton Haynes is returning to Arrow as Roy Harper for a short arc that begins in the season’s 15th episode.

According to a statement from executive producers Marc Guggenheim and Wendy Mericle, “Roy is called back to Star City to help resolve an urgent matter with high stakes for the team. His short visit turns into something surprising when he reunites with Thea and sparks a change in both of their lives that will have long-lasting consequences.”

The American Horror Story: Cult actor officially left the series in season 3 when Roy faked his death after taking the fall for being the Arrow; however, he later appeared in the season 4 episode “Unchained,” which introduced Felicity’s father The Calculator (Tom Amandes), who blackmailed Roy to steal things for him. Even though it’s been a while since fans have seen him, this news isn’t terribly surprising for a couple of reasons: Haynes teased it on Twitter in September, and more recently, Thea (Willa Holland) mentioned Roy in Arrow‘s midseason finale last week. Relatedly, Guggenheim previously told EW that this season was about family, so it makes sense that one of Team Arrow’s original members would return at some point in the season.

Arrow returns Jan. 18 at 9 p.m. on The CW.