ABC pulls Great American Baking Show amid harassment claims against judge

No more baking over the holiday season.

ABC has decided to quit airing the third season of The Great American Baking Show after harassment allegations have surfaced involving judge Johnny Iuzzini.

“In light of allegations that recently came to our attention, ABC has ended its relationship with Johnny Iuzzini and will not be airing the remainder of The Great American Baking Show episodes,” said an ABC spokesperson. “ABC takes matters such as those described in the allegations very seriously and has come to the conclusion that they violate our standards of conduct. This season’s winner will be announced at a later date. Episodes of The Great Christmas Light Fight and CMA Country Christmas will take its place this week and next.”

The Baking Show just returned to the ABC schedule for a three-week run on Dec. 7. It’s based on the U.K. format. Last month, four former employees who worked with Iuzzini made allegations of harassment, according to Mic. In a statement, Iuzzini told the outlet, “I am shattered and heartbroken at the thought that any of my actions left members of my team feeling hurt or degraded. More importantly, I am deeply sorry to those who felt hurt.” More have spoken out since the original story, claims which Iuzzini told Mic are “simply untrue,” adding, “there is a difference between accepting responsibility for my immaturity and allowing false claims and accusations to be reported.”

The decision to shutter the Baking Show comes just two days after Mario Batali stepped back from his hosting gig on ABC’s daytime show The Chew after he was accused of sexual misconduct. According to an Eater story published Monday, four women accused the celebrity chef of “inappropriate touching in a pattern of behavior that spans at least two decades.”