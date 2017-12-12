The Good Fight is coming back in March

We could all use more Christine Baranski in our lives.

Fortunately, CBS All Access is ready to help. The streaming service announced today that The Good Fight — the spin-off of The Good Wife that stars Baranski — will return for a new, 13-episode season on March 4.

Here’s the official tease for season 2 from the streaming service: “The world is going insane, and the Chicago murder rate is on the rise. Amidst the insanity, Diane (Baranski), Lucca (Cush Jumbo), Maia (Rose Leslie) and the rest of the law firm find themselves under psychological assault when a client at another firm kills his lawyer for overcharging. After a copycat murder, the firm begins to look at its own clients suspiciously. Meanwhile, Diane battles with a new partner at the firm, Liz Reddick-Lawrence (Audra McDonald); Maia becomes tougher after her parents’ scandal puts her on trial; and Lucca is brought back into Colin’s (Justin Bartha) orbit.”

The series, like the original, is from Robert and Michelle King and also stars Delroy Lindo, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, and Nyambi Nyambi.

