Colin Jost and Michael Che are taking their Saturday Night Live responsibilities beyond the news desk.

The Weekend Update co-anchors have been promoted to co-head writers of NBC’s late-night sketch series, the network announced Tuesday. Kent Sublette and Bryan Tucker will remain co-head writers as well.

Jost and Che have been anchoring Weekend Update since 2014. Jost, as you may remember, also served as a co-head writer of SNL from 2014 to 2015 before exiting the role and focusing on Weekend Update.

Now in season 42, SNL airs live coast-to-coast, starting at 11:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 p.m. CT / 9:30 p.m. MT / 8:30 p.m. PT.