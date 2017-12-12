Boss Baby, Trolls original series coming to Netflix

Trolls and The Boss Baby are set to join the Netflix original series lineup.

On Monday, the streaming service and DreamWorks Animation Television announced plans for six new original series in 2018, including continuations of the two hit films.

Debuting first is DreamWorks Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, which premieres Jan. 19. Picking up where the events of the 2016 film left off, the series will feature Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect) and Amanda Leighton (The Fosters) taking over the roles of Branch and Poppy from Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake.

Currently without a release date, The Boss Baby: Back in Business will navigate the Boss Baby’s ongoing mission to balance work and being a baby. Also announced with no specific premiere date was She-Ra, a modern take on He-Man’s warrior princess sister; Harvey Street Kids, focusing on the “world’s bestest BFFs”; and The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants, based on the Captain Underpants novel series.

Joining those series on Netflix in 2018 will be the final chapter of Guillermo del Toro’s Trollhunters and 3 Below, the second installment of the Tales of Arcadia trilogy.