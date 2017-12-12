Are you eagerly waiting for This Is Us to return at the beginning of the new year?

Sorry, you’re going to have to wait a little longer. The midseason premiere date for the family drama — which has eight episodes left in season 2 — will shift one week later, from Jan. 2 to Jan. 9, it was announced on Tuesday. No reason was given for the move, but look at it this way: Now you have an extra week to recover from your New Year’s Day festivities. [UPDATE: According to a network insider, the shift allows the show to run more episodes consecutively leading up to the Olympics.]

This Is Us concluded the first half of season 2 on Nov. 28, as Kevin (Justin Hartley) was arrested for DUI with niece Tess (Eris Baker) stowing away in his backseat. This news was not well-received, of course, by her parents, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson).

To read what Sterling K. Brown had to say about the finale — and what’s to come — click here.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.