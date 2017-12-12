Marvel's The Punisher renewed for season 2 at Netflix

Frank Castle’s work is far from over!

Marvel’s The Punisher has been renewed for season 2, Netflix announced Tuesday.

A spin-off of Marvel’s Daredevil, the first season was released in November and followed Jon Bernthal’s tortured hero as he teamed up with a hacker named Micro (Ebon Moss-Bacharach) to dismantle the conspiracy that was responsible for both the death of his family and war crimes — which climaxed with Frank in a fight to the death with his army-mate Billy Russo (Ben Barnes). The season ended with the government thanking Castle for his efforts by erasing his criminal record; however, we doubt Frank will stay out of trouble given what showrunner Steve Lightfoot told EW at the end of season 1.

“In the event of a season 2, which I desperately want to do, we will very quickly find him a new war to fight,” said Lightfoot in November. “I think we left both Frank and Billy in places where there are so many ways to jump off from if that second season comes. We can do anything with them, in truth.”

Watch the short renewal announcement video below.

Marvel’s The Punisher — which also starred Deborah Ann Woll and Amber Rose Revah — is available to stream on Netflix now.