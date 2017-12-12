Late-night hosts mock Roy Moore for riding a horse to the polls

TONIGHT: It's TBD who won the special election in Alabama, but it's not TBD whether Roy Moore voted in the creepiest way possible. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/YNXsfSbL4X — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 13, 2017

Because they tape their shows hours in advance, late-night hosts Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers will have to wait until Wednesday night to weigh in on the results of Tuesday’s closely watched special Senate election in Alabama — but that didn’t stop either of them from mocking controversial Republican candidate Roy Moore for riding a horse to the polls to cast his vote.

Addressing Moore — who has been accused of having inappropriate sexual relations with several teenage girls when he was in his 30s — Colbert quipped, “I just want to say to Roy Moore, ‘Hello you and the horse you rode in on.’” He put peculiar emphasis on the word “hello,” almost as if he meant something else entirely.

“Here’s a bit of an eyebrow-raiser,” the Late Show host added. “The horse’s name is Sassy. Well, I mean, that is a lovely name for a magazine targeted at teenage girls. Hi ho, Sassy! Off to the mall!”

From tonight’s #LNSM: The only plausible explanation for Roy Moore’s horse ride. #AlabamaSenateElection pic.twitter.com/2OD90919L5 — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) December 13, 2017

Over on Late Night, Meyers was on the same wavelength. “That’s right, Roy Moore rode his horse to go vote in the special election,” he said. “Because when Roy Moore is choosing a mode of transportation, he always asks himself, ‘What do 14-year-old girls like?’”

In a segment titled A Couple Things, Meyers also blasted Moore’s wife, Kayla Moore, for bragging that “One of our attorneys is a Jew” during a rally Monday night.

“First thing,” Meyers said. “Don’t say ‘a Jew.’ Especially the way you said it. You leaned on that J so hard, I’m surprised you didn’t snag your blazer on it.”

Seth has a #CoupleThings to say about Roy Moore’s wife bragging about their lawyer who is “a Jew.” #AlabamaSenateElection pic.twitter.com/kCpp1h1Ls5 — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) December 13, 2017

Watch the clips above for more. The Late Show With Stephen Colbert airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS, and Late Night With Seth Meyers airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. ET on NBC.