Carpool Karaoke spreads Christmas cheer with star-studded mashup

It’s time for a Carpool Karaoke Christmas special with all your favorite guest stars of Carpool Karaoke past. Decked in holiday sweaters, James Corden and his Late Late Show sidekick, Reggie Watts, kicked off an epic mashup of “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town,” as sung by Harry Styles, Kelly Clarkson, Ed Sheeran, Pink, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, and many more.

All throughout the year, Corden has been secretly asking his various guests — including Miley Cyrus, Usher, the Foo Fighters, “Harmonizer” Sam Smith, and Fifth Harmony — to sing the Christmastime classic, as performed by The Crystals. On Monday night, he aired it all as part of a three-minute mashup video.

“Christmas in California, where it doesn’t ever feel like Christmas!” Perry exclaimed.

Styles, meanwhile, gave Corden a Christmas present that’ll be the envy of all One Directioners: a nice, fat kiss. “Wow! I did not expect that for Christmas,” Corden said.

Watch the mashup above.