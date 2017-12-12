In last week’s episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Rosa revealed to Charles that she is bisexual — and that while it felt good to share this information about herself, she wasn’t interested in discussing her love life with him. This week, in a special-but-not-treacly episode of Fox’s cop comedy, she’s willing to spread the news wider. The squad will be welcoming, of course, but telling her traditional family is another story.

In this clip from tonight’s episode, Jake (Andy Samberg) counsels Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) on how to break the ice with her parents, one of whom is played by Danny Trejo. Jake does a fantastic job — until he gets a little too caught up in the role-playing.

“Game Night,” airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. on Fox, and will be immediately followed by another Brooklyn episode. To find out what Beatriz thought about Rosa’s coming-out story line — and how it came about — read this Q&A.