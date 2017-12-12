The Emmys are turning the big 7-0, and NBC will broadcast TV’s biggest night of awards on Sept. 17, 2018.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards will air live coast-to-coast from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/5 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live.

A host has not been announced yet.

The 69th edition featured Veep and star Louis-Dreyfus repeating in the Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy categories, while Hulu made a splash with The Handmaid’s Tale and star Elisabeth Moss winning Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series categories.