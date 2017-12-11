The Walking Dead: Chandler Riggs' dad rips AMC and showrunner over that shocking reveal

[SPOILER ALERT: Read only if you have already watched The Walking Dead midseason finale, “How It’s Gotta Be.”]

The Walking Dead‘s latest shocking twist didn’t just leave fans wondering, “WTF,” but also the father of star Chandler Riggs.

Sunday’s midseason finale ended with Riggs’ Carl Grimes revealing that he had been bitten by a walker, which means his death is soon to follow. February’s midseason premiere will now serve as the presumptive final episode for one of the AMC hit’s few remaining original stars.

In an interview with EW, Riggs said learning of the decision “was quite the shocker,” adding that it was “devastating.” The 18-year-old actor’s father shared his own take in a since-deleted Facebook comment, where he ripped both AMC and showrunner Scott M. Gimple.

“Watching Gimple fire my son 2 weeks before his 18th birthday after telling him they wanted him for the next 3 years was disappointing,” wrote William Riggs. “I never trusted Gimple or AMC but Chandler did. I know how much it hurt him. But we do absolutely know how lucky we have been to be a part of it all and appreciate all the love from fans all these years!”

The Walking Dead returns to AMC in February.