Esme (Skyler Samuels) wants to save her family. But is her family worth the cost of losing Blink (Jamie Chung), Dreamer (Elena Satine), and the Strucker children (Natalie Alyn Lind and Percy Hynes White)?

In the winter finale of Fox’s The Gifted airing Monday night, “the story really takes a turn,” teases Samuels, whose psychic-powered mutant has been driving the Mutant Underground to carry out their risky mission against Trask Labs, where Dr. Campbell (Garret Dillahunt) has been experimenting on scores of mutants against their will. In fact, Esme plays a key role in the captured mutants’ fates, thanks to how badly she wants to reunite with her… relatives.

“I think people will be very surprised when they meet my family,” Samuels says. “As with everyone else on the show, Esme’s family is the most important thing in the world to her, but it’s a very different family dynamic.”

Eliza Morse/FOX

Of course, those familiar with the comics probably have an idea of what the actress is talking about — something we won’t spoil here. (In the meantime, Samuels says they’ll “be hopefully happy” with what happens in the midseason finale.) Outside of her family, Esme’s powers will also reveal themselves to be more sophisticated: “There’s a different side to her telepathic power, which is manipulating thoughts,” Samuels says. “We sort of see that in episode 9 when Polaris has the nightmare, so when it comes to getting her way, if reading people’s thoughts isn’t getting the job done, Esme’s not afraid to plant ideas in your mind and literally give you something to think about.” She laughs. “She’s kind of ruthless in a great way.”

The show has already questioned the morals of toying around with others’ minds through Dreamer and Blink, but Samuels says Esme may be more of a threat than her fellow mutants realize. “Esme is definitely the kind of girl who likes to get her way,” she notes. “She believes in what the Mutant Underground is doing, but if she feels like they’re not doing enough, she’s going to kick it into overdrive to get the job done.” And with the mutants currently down four members thanks to Sentinel Services, they could use a little “overdrive.”

The Gifted airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.