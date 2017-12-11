Alec Baldwin says he may take his Trump character to Broadway

Is Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump impression headed to Broadway?

The actor indicated it was a possibility during his recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, where he expressed his wishes for continuing to explore the “character” on the stage. When Stern asked if he had any plans to play Trump elsewhere, Baldwin said he may take the book he recently co-wrote with Kurt Andersen, You Can’ Spell America Without Me, and turn it into a one-man-show.

Baldwin described the potential play as being in a similar vein to You’re Welcome America, the Broadway show starring Will Ferrell as President George W. Bush which ran for a little more than a month at the Cort Theatre. Ferrell’s Bush impression also originated on Saturday Night Live.

Baldwin said if he were to take it to Broadway, it wouldn’t be “for very long” and would be produced by SNL‘s Lorne Michaels, who owns the rights to his Trump. “What Lorne did do was give me permission to write the book, which was up to him to do,” Baldwin explained. “This was all the genesis of this. Lorne owns my rendering of it; it’s his intellectual property, as it should be.”

Baldwin has been playing Trump on SNL since September 2016, a recurring performance which netted him this year’s Emmy for comedy supporting actor. Though he had repeatedly hinted at ending his Trump impression earlier this year, keeping it temporary, he has since appeared to change his tune, remaining a regular SNL presence and extending his Trump impression to other media. Baldwin is an outspoken Trump critic who, in the early days of his impression, often drew the president’s ire for his buffoonish take on him.

SNL airs its last episode of 2017 this Saturday, Dec. 16, with Kevin Hart hosting.