Here's your first look at the Project Runway All Stars season 6 cast

Drama, fire, fights over fashion, and an endless list of celebrity judges? It must be time for Project Runway All Stars. The Lifetime series will return Jan. 4 with 16 familiar faces. And EW has your exclusive look at season 6.

As the video above reveals, there is a good mix of returning All Stars and “rookies.” Half and half, to be exact.

The veteran All Stars designers are…

Anthony Williams from season 7, All Stars season 1

Joshua McKinley from season 9, All Stars season 2

Casanova from season 8, All Stars season 2

Ari South from season 8, All Stars season 3

Melissa Fleis from season 10, All Stars season 3

Fabio Costa from season 10, All Stars season 4

Helen Castillo from season 12, All Stars season 4

Ken Laurence from season 12, All Stars season 5

And the designers new to All Stars are…

Kimberly Goldson from season 9

Stanley Hudson from season 11

Amanda Valentine from season 13

Char Glover from season 13

Kelly Dempsey from season 14

Edmond Newton from season 14

Candice Cuoco from season 14

Merline Labissiere from season 14

Barbara Nitke/Lifetime

Alyssa Milano returns as host while Georgina Chapman and Isaac Mizrahi will continue to judge and Marie Claire editor-in-chief Anne Fulenwider will step in as this season’s mentor. Guest judges for the season include Catherine Zeta-Jones, Whoopi Goldberg, Rosie Perez, Karolina Kurkova, Project Runway’s Nina Garcia and Zac Posen, and Project Runway Junior’s Kelly Osbourne, as well as the one and only RuPaul.

Project Runway All Stars season 6 premieres Thursday, Jan. 4, at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.