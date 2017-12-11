Marvel's Runaways first look: Stan Lee to make cameo

In true Marvel tradition, Stan Lee will cameo on Hulu’s new super series Runaways — and EW has the first look.

The prolific comic book creator and Marvel mastermind will make a brief cameo as a limo driver during Tuesday’s episode, following a long line of appearances across various comic book properties, from the 2000 X-Men film to 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

“We heard it was something he was potentially interested in doing,” executive producer Josh Schwartz tells EW. “Since we shoot in Los Angeles, it seemed more possible that we might be able to get him to come. Then, we created various scenarios that would be fun to pull him into.”

Lee’s cameo actually occurred on the day Runaways comic creator Brian K. Vaughan visited the set with his kids. “Stan was like, ‘Great storyline!’ and you could see Brian’s face light up,” Schwartz says. “There’s no higher compliment you could get from Stan Lee.”

“Everyone was so excited, the cast, the crew, it was a great day,” executive producer Stephanie Savage says, adding that other ideas tossed around for Lee’s cameo included him being an eccentric artist and a Hugh Hefner-like playboy surrounded by women. “We decided this would be better if he was more mysterious and drove the limo.”

Across more than 30 films, Lee has played everything from a bus passenger to a military veteran to a FedEx delivery man. He even portrayed a DJ at a strip club in Deadpool. During Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Lee makes a meta joke about his film appearances to the all-knowing ancient race of aliens, causing speculation he’s also one of them. (See a gallery of Lee’s fun cameos here.)

Marvel’s Runaways is certainly not Lee’s first TV cameo either. He’s appeared on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Agent Carter, and The Gifted, while making cameos via photos across the Netflix dramas Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders.

A new episode of Marvel’s Runaways will be released Tuesdays on Hulu.