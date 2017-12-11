CNN blasts Trump for 'insults and name calling'

CNN is firing back at Donald Trump.

The cable news network issued a statement Monday after the president took shots at anchor Don Lemon.

“In a world where bullies torment kids on social media to devastating effect on a regular basis with insults and name calling, it is sad to see our president engaging in the very same behavior himself,” a CNN spokesperson said. “Leaders should lead by example.”

Previously, Trump responded to the New York Times‘ claim that the president watches up to eight hours of television every day.

“Another false story, this time in the Failing @nytimes, that I watch 4-8 hours of television a day – Wrong!” Trump wrote early Monday. “Also, I seldom, if ever, watch CNN or MSNBC, both of which I consider Fake News. I never watch Don Lemon, who I once called the ‘dumbest man on television!’ Bad Reporting.”