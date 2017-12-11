CNN blasts Trump for 'insults and name calling'

CNN is firing back at Donald Trump.
The cable news network issued a statement Monday after the president took shots at anchor Don Lemon.
“In a world where bullies torment kids on social media to devastating effect on a regular basis with insults and name calling, it is sad to see our president engaging in the very same behavior himself,” a CNN spokesperson said. “Leaders should lead by example.”
Previously, Trump responded to the New York Times‘ claim that the president watches up to eight hours of television every day.
“Another false story, this time in the Failing @nytimes, that I watch 4-8 hours of television a day – Wrong!” Trump wrote early Monday. “Also, I seldom, if ever, watch CNN or MSNBC, both of which I consider Fake News. I never watch Don Lemon, who I once called the ‘dumbest man on television!’ Bad Reporting.”
The lengthy The New York Times report about President Donald Trump’s “hour-by-hour battle for self-preservation” as leader of the free world, the former host of The Apprentice spends a minimum of four hours watching television every day … and up to eight hours total, or what amounts to a standard workday for 40-hours per week employees.
The report cites people close to the president familiar with his daily routine.
As you might expect, Trump isn’t binging Stranger Things 2 or catching up on This Is Us, but rather watching cable news, with Fox News’ Fox & Friends being a particular favorite. He also occasionally “hate-watches” CNN “to get worked up,” according to the Times.
Comments