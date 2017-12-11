As if Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) hasn’t had a rough enough go of it lately — what with being shot and all — now he’s facing a patient who’s convinced “the demons are here!” on Chicago Med.

In the exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s episode above, Dr. Charles and Chicago P.D.‘s Olinsky (Elias Koteas) are facing off over how to handle a patient named Vince who claims he doesn’t feel safe because of the aforementioned “demons.” Dr. Charles still insists on attempting to calm the situation even after Vince grabs the defibrillator paddles and threatens to electrocute himself. He seems to have a handle on the situation… until one of the uniformed police officers in the room reaches for his gun.

Let’s just say Dr. Reese (Rachel DiPillo), who was looking on, is going to have a hard time getting over what happens next.

