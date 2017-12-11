14 moments from the Outlander season finale to get us through the next Droughtlander

Can you believe it, Sassenachs? Another season, over already!

Outlander always goes big for the season finale, and this year was no different. This was one heck of an action-packed episode that saw enough drama to fill an entire season: There was magic, murder, shipwrecks and — of course — sex. All in all it was a classic installment of the Starz drama with Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) managing to rescue young Ian, thwart Geillis’ evil plans, and even travel to another new continent (well, new for Jamie anyway — and Claire in this century).

We know it’s unbearable to contemplate months on end without new escapades from the handsome Highlander and his fair Sassenach — kind of like being parted from the love of your life by two centuries? — but we hope these GIFs will help fill the void in some small way.

Here are 14 of the best moments from the season 3 final to help sustain you through the next droughtlander:

1. When Lord John outsmarted Captain Leonard and saved Jamie from the charges against him.

2. When Claire was ready to take out Geillis’ men but then it turned out to be Jamie (who thankfully ducked right in time).

3. When Jamie and Claire ran into the cave hand-in-hand to confront Geillis. The drama!

4. Um, this INSANE moment when Claire killed Geillis by practically severing her head from her body.

5. When Uncle Jamie and young Ian were finally reunited.

6. When Jamie hugged everyone at once because he’s huge and has a massive arm span.

7. When Jamie had thought a lot and in great detail about what he and Claire would do when they made it back to Scotland.

8. When things got real bad on board the Artemis…

9. …and then they got a whole lot worse.

10. THIS ENTIRE SEQUENCE OF EVENTS.

11. When Jamie dived into the sea to rescue Claire.

12. And then they had their very own Jack/Rose Titanic moment.

13. But they were THIS far from land/anyone else and somehow…

14. …washed up safely in the colony of Georgia, America — just a stretch down the sand from the wrecked Artemis!

Season 4 of Outlander is scheduled to premiere in late 2018. Get early scoop on who’s returning here and check out more casting news here.