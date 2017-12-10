Nina Dobrev shares Vampire Diaries reunion photo with Paul Wesley

NYC when it’s snowing is full of serendipitous run ins and magical reunions. Like this one. #TVDForever #NYCNOW A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Dec 10, 2017 at 8:10am PST

Leave it to a snow day to make TVD dreams come true.

On Saturday, former Vampire Diaries stars Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley were both enjoying a snowy day in New York City when they had what Dobrev called a “serendipitous” and “magical” reunion in her Instagram caption when she posted a photo of the two of them together.

As fans know, Dobrev and Wesley played Elena Gilbert and Stefan Salvatore, whose love story launched the hit CW series when it premiered in 2009. Their relationship would later become complicated when Elena started to also have feelings for Stefan’s brother, Damon, played by Ian Somerhalder.

In the end, Stefan sacrificed himself to save everyone he loved, including both Elena and Damon. The series’ final hour showed both characters finding themselves in peace post-death. Perhaps TVD fans can imagine this is Elena and Stefan meeting up in peace. Hey, a little imagination never hurt anybody.

Check out Dobrev’s full post bove.