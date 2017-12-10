One of 2017’s biggest breakout artists, SZA, brought a different vibe to SNL in her first appearance on the venerable sketch series, combining her signature vocals with some soothing, unique instrumental choices.

To kick things off, the singer-songwriter performed her hit single “The Weekend,” the third on her acclaimed debut studio album Ctrl. The single has sold more than 1 million copies in the U.S., earning a platinum designation, and themes sharing a lover with another woman, causing it to spark much conversation across social media. SZA’s soft, sultry performance on SNL was backed by a choir while showing off her powerful vocals.

The choir then returned for SZA’s second appearance, this time a performance of “Love Galore,” the second single from Ctrl which has received a similarly rapturous response. She’d previously performed the song live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and at the 2017 BET Awards and delivered again with it this week on SNL.

Ctrl was released in June and is available for purchase.