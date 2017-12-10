James Franco hosting Saturday Night Live for the fourth time didn’t mean he had to go it alone. He was given a bit of a hand by his longtime pals and collaborators, Seth Rogen and Jonah Hill. Oh, and Steve Martin was there, too.

During his opening monologue, Franco took questions from the audience, and Rogen just happened to be the man sitting behind the woman asking the second question. Rogen then asked a question on behalf of the woman sitting next to him: “How come you’ve hosted four times and Seth Rogen’s only hosted twice?”

“Why don’t you ask Seth why the movies I do on my own, like 127 Hours, get nominated for Oscars,” Franco responded. “The movies I do with Seth get nominated for stoner awards.”

Moments later, Hill stepped in to sit next to Rogen. And soon, Franco noticed Martin sitting in the audience.