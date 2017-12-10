SNL Weekend Update tackles Al Franken resignation with Cecily Strong

Saturday Night Live made sure to make time on Weekend Update for the former cast member Al Franken’s resignation from the Senate this past week.

Franken, who faced mounting pressure to leave his position as U.S. Senator after being accused of sexual misconduct by more than a dozen women, formally resigned on Thursday in a speech that took aim at such Republicans as President Trump and Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, both of whom have faced similar allegations but outright deny them.

On Weekend Update, Che chatted with Cecily Strong’s recurring character, the cooky Cathy Anne, about the latest Franken developments. Cathy Anne, a self-described “drug addict” and “very heavy drinker,” arrived at the newsdesk having just “returned” from the dead. Nonetheless, she was eager to tackle the topic of Franken, slurring, “It’s a confusing time to be a woman.”

“I saw Al Franken’s speech,” she continued, pronouncing the senator’s last name like Franco. “Here’s what I do know: Why are you going to resign if you ain’t gonna apologize? And if you ain’t got nothing to apologize for, then why the hell are you resigning?” In his speech to the Senate on Thursday, Franken said, “Let me be clear, I may be resigning my seat but I am not giving up my voice. I will continue to stand up for the things I believe in as a citizen and as an activist.”

Che then pressed Cathy Anne on the fact that Franken made the decision as Moore faces allegations of assault and molestation, and that he’s competitive in the Alabama Senate polls with his Democratic challenger Doug Jones. Cathy Anne wasn’t convinced: “The voters in Alabama don’t give a flying foot about Al Franken,” she snapped (before defining flying foot as “When you step in a bear trap and you try to shake it out too hard and your foot goes flying”). She then added that some Alabamians who’ve told pollsters they’re voting for Jones are lying, too afraid of publicly stating something along the lines of, “Yeah, I’m going to support the pedophile who likes slavery.”

Franken emerged as a performer and writer during SNL‘s early days in the 1970s and ’80s before turning to a career in politics. Earlier in this week’s Saturday Night Live, Kenan Thompson, playing a mall Santa, said Franken was on his “naughty list” this year.