Stephen Colbert reveals 'lost Star Wars footage' of Luke Skywalker at the Mos Eisley Cantina

Ever wonder what Luke Skywalker was up to between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens? Same with The Late Show host Stephen Colbert.

“Now obviously the original movies are classics and I’m loving this new trilogy just as much. But because there was a 30-year gap between them, we have no idea what Luke was up to during that time,” Colbert explained to his audience Friday night. “We missed out on so many exciting adventures because those movies were never made.”

Lucky for us, the host has uncovered an exclusive clip from “one of those nonexistent films.” The spoof segment saw Mark Hamill’s Skywalker running away from The First Order and attempting to seek refuge in his hometown hangout, the Mos Eisley Cantina – where the policy is “Always shoot first!” – only to be stopped by Randy the bouncer (Colbert).

Unfortunately Randy hasn’t heard of Skywalker, even though he saved the galaxy and all, so it doesn’t look like he’s ever going to get into the exclusive club. Maybe he’ll have some luck over at the Dark Side Cantina across the street?

You can watch the full clip above, featuring unsuccessful Jedi mind tricks and the latest computer software update C-3PiOS. Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters Dec. 15.