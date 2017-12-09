Last weekend, Lady Bird star and awards season frontrunner Saoirse Ronan hosted Saturday Night Live… and poked some fun at her home country of Ireland in the process.

Not everyone back home was a fan of the sketch which featured Ronan and cast member Cecily Strong as two Aer Lingus flight attendants. Those in Ireland were quick to criticize the sketch, calling it racist and backwards.

“I am not anti-Aer Lingus! Listen, I collect my points on Aer Lingus, that’s how often I fly Aer Lingus. I shop local and eat Tayto!” the actress said on Irish talk show The Late Late Show. “It was so much fun and it was great to represent Ireland and great to have U2 on the show with me.”

Shortly after the SNL sketch aired, the airline invoked Donald Trump for a fun tongue-in-cheek response writing, “Just tried watching Saturday Night Live – unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Ronan impersonation just can’t get any worse. Sad”

Watch the full Saturday Night Live sketch above.