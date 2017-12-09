Finally.

More than two years after the first season of Jessica Jones aired, Netflix has added the Marvel series’ second season to its upcoming slate. The date for the superpowered P.I.’s return? March 8, 2018.

The streaming network announced the date Saturday afternoon and released a teaser above, along with this official logline for season 2:

New York City private investigator Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) is beginning to put her life back together after murdering her tormenter, Kilgrave. Now known throughout the city as a super-powered killer, a new case makes her reluctantly confront who she really is while digging deeper into her past to explore the reasons why.

When last we saw Jessica, she had just teamed up with three other street-level heroes in Marvel’s The Defenders and saved New York City from destruction by the Hand. But that’s just “a blip” in Jessica’s story, Ritter told EW. Instead, season 2 will delve again into a “very personal” story for Jessica: “If season 1 was in her head and in her mind,” Ritter said, “then season 2 will be more in her heart.”

The series, created by Melissa Rosenberg, also stars Carrie-Anne Moss, Rachael Taylor, and Eka Darville, with J.R. Ramirez and Janet McTeer joining the cast for season 2. Season 1 star David Tennant, who played Jessica’s tormenter Kilgrave, returns for at least one episode.