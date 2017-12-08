Supernatural: Claire and Kaia find Sam and Dean in new Wayward Sisters photo

A version of this story appears in the First Look issue of Entertainment Weekly, on newsstands Friday. For more exclusive interviews and First Look photos only in EW, buy it here or subscribe now.

It’s time for Claire (Kathryn Newton) to head home. After hunting monsters on her own, Jimmy Novak’s daughter will make her way back to Sioux Falls, S.D., in the backdoor pilot for Wayward Sisters, the potential Supernatural spin-off.

Airing during Supernatural‘s 13th season, Wayward follows what executive producer Robert Berens calls a “prodigal-return narrative,” as Claire, a recurring character on the flagship series, is reunited with two other familiar faces: Jody (Kim Rhodes), her caretaker of sorts, and Alex (Katherine Ramdeen), her sister of sorts. She’ll also meet the recently introduced Patience (Clark Backo), a psychic, and Kaia (Yadira Guevara-Prip), a dreamwalker. Together with Supernatural fan favorite Donna Hanscum (Briana Buckmaster), the women form the #squadgoals of supernatural hunting. That is, if Claire stays. “The core of the pilot is her internal conflict between being with the team and trying to be on her own,” Newton says.

But for Supernatural fans, the answer is obvious: Join the team! After all, when Jody first took in Alex in season 9 (followed by Claire in season 10), fans started clamoring for a spin-off. And the writers understood why. “This was the first time we looked at supporting characters, saw the chemistry, and went, ‘There’s another show here,’” executive producer Andrew Dabb says. But considering that the show’s last spin-off attempt, Supernatural: Bloodlines, failed, the writers were extra cautious about the venture before deciding Wayward was too good to pass up. By pilot’s end, let’s hope Claire agrees.

Check out an exclusive photo from the backdoor pilot below. (The question is: Are they all in The Bad Place?)

The CW

Supernatural returns with the Wayward Sisters backdoor pilot on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.