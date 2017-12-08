Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow to take turns debuting new episodes in 2018

Supergirl and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow are going to be taking turns on The CW in 2018 — no, seriously.

Following the announcement that The CW’s new superhero entry Black Lightning would be displacing Legends on the midseason schedule, the network has revealed that Legends is moving to Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET in 2018.

Here’s what this means for Supergirl, which already airs in that timeslot: After the holidays, Supergirl will return for four weeks starting Jan. 15, after which Legends will air nine weeks of original episodes starting Feb. 12, while Supergirl takes a break until it reclaims the timeslot on April 16 following the Legends season finale on April 9. Supergirl‘s season finale will then air June 18. What this all adds up to is 23 consecutive weeks of new episodes of Supergirl and Legends.

Bettina Strauss/The CW; Dean Buscher/The CW

As a reminder, Black Lightning will debut on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 9 p.m. ET following the midseason return of The Flash at 8 p.m. ET. Other new midseason entry Life Sentence still does not have a premiere date.