Watch a very NSFW Vice Principals blooper reel

The second — and apparently last — season of the HBO comedy Vice Principals recently concluded last month with a bang. Also, a couple of near-deaths, an actual demise, and a really vicious tiger roaming the corridors of North Jackson High School. What else could a fan of the Danny McBride and Walton Goggins-starring sitcom want? How about a sneak peek at a blooper reel, which is one of the bonus features included with the season 2 digital download and showcases the kind of language which could strip the paint off walls? Done!

Created by McBride and Jody Hill, Vice Principals told the story of a southern suburban high school and the two people who conspire to run it. McBride and Goggins starred as Neal Gamby and Lee Russell, a pair of ambitious administrators waged in an epic power struggle to become school principal.

Vice Principals season 2 is available for digital download via iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, and other outlets on Dec. 11.

Watch that NSFW blooper reel, above.