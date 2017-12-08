Brendan Dassey, one of the subjects of Netflix’s Making a Murderer, will remain in prison, following a ruling from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

With a four to three decision on Friday, the panel of judges ruled that Dassey’s confession about his involvement in the murder of Teresa Halbach was properly obtained by police.

Last year, the 28-year-old’s conviction was overturned when a federal judge ruled the confession had been coerced. Then, in June, a three-judge panel from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals stood by the determination, but the state appealed for a full court ruling.

In 2007, Dassey was sentenced to life after being convicted of being party to first-degree murder, mutilation of a corpse, and second-degree sexual assault. His case became national news upon the 2015 premiere of Making a Murderer. The Netflix true crime documentary series focused on Massey’s uncle, Steven Avery, and questioned the guilt of the two men. Among the notable moments was video of Dassey, then only 16 years old, confessing to helping Avery rape and kill Halbach.

Earlier this year, Avery was denied a new trial; a second season of Making a Murderer is in currently in development.