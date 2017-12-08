Katie Couric breaks silence on Matt Lauer sexual misconduct allegations, Today firing

Katie Couric has broken her silence in the wake of Matt Lauer‘s shocking firing from the Today show.

Couric, who spent 15 years co-hosting NBC’s Today show with Lauer, 59, and left in May 2006 to anchor the CBS Evening News, had yet to comment on the sexual misconduct allegations that have been brought against Lauer.

But on Friday, Couric, 60, addressed the claims against Lauer when she replied to an Instagram user who commented on a photo that the veteran journalist posted, in which she called Couric out for not publicly addressing the scandal.

“Nothing to say on Matt?? Huh – y’all would have been all over the story years ago. I watched y’all for YEARS. My childhood. Just goes to show you really can’t trust people. He interviewed people on their moral character and had none himself,” Instagram user Candace Taylor Benson commented. “I want time back I spent watching!!!!! and you have nothing to say. Crickets. People hear you loud and clear though.”

To the surprise of the Instagram user, Couric responded, “It’s incredibly upsetting and I will say something when I’m ready to. Thanks for your interest.”

Katie Couric/Instagram

Following Lauer’s dismissal from NBC at the end of November over allegations of “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace — women have also anonymously accused him of sexual harassment and assault in reports published by Variety and The New York Times — TMZ resurfaced Couric’s 2012 interview with Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen, when she admitted that Lauer’s “most annoying habit” is that he “pinches me on the ass a lot.”

Speaking with PEOPLE in 2011, Couric opened up about her close friendship with Lauer.

“Matt and I have undeniable chemistry in the most platonic sense of the word,” she told PEOPLE. “We are like an old, married couple. We finish each other’s sentences. He is very committed to the Today show.”

Since his firing, several insiders have told PEOPLE that the longtime morning host was allegedly often unfaithful to his wife of 19 years, Annette Roque, whom he wed in 1998 after meeting on a blind date. (Lauer was previously married to television producer Nancy Alspaugh from 1981-88.)

According to a source, the couple, who shares three children together — son Jack, 16, daughter Romy, 14, and son Thijs, 11 — is still under one roof and together, but are no longer wearing their wedding rings.

“They’re taking it day by day right now,” said the source. “His focus is on his family.”