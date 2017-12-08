Blindspot: Will secrets destroy the team?

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Friday’s episode of Blindspot. Read at your own risk!

The gang is finally back together!

During Friday’s Blindspot, Reade (Rob Brown) initially rejected the idea that Hirst (Mary Stuart Masterson) could be compromised, but after his mentor all but threatened him, he officially joined the team in trying to take her down. The move marked the full reunion of original Team Blindspot — but will their alliance last? After all, several members of the team are still hiding secrets.

“They’re united against Hirst, but there are still some big looming secrets,” executive producer Martin Gero cautions. “What happened in Berlin? What is that dragonfly tattoo that Zapata and Keaton were so worried about and so on. Lots of big surprises still left in store this season!”

Expect the team to make a move toward taking down their new foe in next week’s episode, as the season ramps up toward what Gero calls an “explosive” fall finale on Friday, Dec. 22. Check next week’s Spoiler Room for more scoop!

Blindspot airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.