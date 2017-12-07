Meredith Hagner dishes on her fellow Search Party cast members

Honestly, if you haven’t been watching Search Party and aren’t in love with this wild cast, what’s wrong with you?

Search Party‘s Meredith Hagner stopped by Entertainment Weekly: The Show to dish some fun secrets on her fellow castmates. First up: Alia Shawkat.

“Alia Shawkat. Not Ah-lee-ah,” clarifies Hagner. “Alia is crushable for so many reasons. She’s an insanely talented visual artist, which she like doesn’t tell people about, but if you dig deep enough you’ll find. ” And what about everyone’s favorite, John Reynolds? “Chevy Chase meets like every great comedian from the ’70s.”

And finally, we come to Search Party newbie Jay Duplass.

“We have a big story line together,” adds Hagner. “I’m such a fan of his so I was already enamored going in. And he’s such a good person and a really, really amazing actor and really fun to work with.”

You can see what else Hagner has to say about her hilarious castmates in the video above. Search Party airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on TBS.

