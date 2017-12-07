Sarah Paulson was advised to hide her relationship with Holland Taylor

In a recent interview with The Edit, American Horror Story actress Sarah Paulson opened up about her rise to fame and the challenges that come with being a woman who is “ambitious and unsatisfied in general.”

Despite her success in the various roles on Ryan Murphy’s anthology series and her Emmy win for portraying Marcia Clark in American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson, Paulson said she had to go through a lot to get to the top, from changing her looks to having to hide her two-year relationship with actress Holland Taylor.

“Early on, when people found out I was with Holland, some said: ‘I think you have to be careful, I’m afraid it’s going to affect your career negatively.’ I was like what? It never occurred to me at all.”

Paulson, 42, told The Edit her love life is “the least interesting thing about me” but people find her relationship with the 74-year-old actress “fascinating and odd.”

But because the actress is as fearless as the characters she plays, she decided to mention Taylor during her Emmy win speech and say “I love you” in front of her Hollywood peers.

“And then I thought, why would I not? The fact that I’m having this thought is wrong,” she told The Edit. “I am the captain of my own ship, and I’ve never looked to anyone see to validate that, or tell me it’s okay.”

Paulson’s strategy has worked, and she is now taking on the role of Tony Bradlee, wife of former Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee, in Steven Spielberg’s The Post, starring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks. The film, already garnering Oscar buzz, is based on the newspaper’s risky journey to publish the Pentagon Papers and premieres Dec. 22.

The actress is also set to costar alongside Rihanna, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter, and Awkwafina in Ocean’s Eight, set to hit the big screen in 2018.