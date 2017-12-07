Roseanne revival: Look who's returning to reprise their old roles

More alumni are joining the much-anticipated revival of Roseanne at ABC. EW has confirmed that Estelle Parsons and Sandra Bernhard will appear on the sitcom when it bows in early 2018.

Parsons played Beverly Harris, the mom of Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) and Jackie (Laurie Metcalf). Bernard played the women’s lesbian buddy, Nancy Bartlett.

TVLine first reported the news.

Walter McBride/Getty Images; Charley Gallay/Getty Images

The gang is pretty much all here for the nine-episode update that’s currently in production in Studio City, Calif. Along with the participation of Barr, Metcalf, John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Sarah Chalke, Alicia Goranson, and Michael Fishman, it was recently revealed that Johnny Galecki would come back for a visit even though he’s a regular on The Big Bang Theory. He’ll reprise his role as David, who played Gilbert’s husband. And they had two children! They will be played by Ames McNamara and Emma Kenney.

ABC has yet to announce the show’s official premiere date.