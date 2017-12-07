Judd Apatow defends Lena Dunham in wake of controversial sexual assault comments

In November, Lena Dunham and Girls showrunner Jenni Konner came under fire for publicly defending Girls writer Murray Miller after he was accused of sexual assault (they apologized for their remarks shortly after). And now, Girls producer Judd Apatow is defending Dunham against the backlash that ensued from her initial comments.

“Len is the greatest person I have ever met. She fights so hard for so many important causes. She really sticks her neck out. She cares about people. She started this amazing Lenny newsletter, which has created a platform for all sorts of different women to speak and be heard,” Apatow told The Hollywood Reporter. “We’re all kind of trying to figure out how to navigate this best. It affects all of our lives and touches all of our lives in all different ways. She apologized for speaking too quickly, but I think many of us are in that situation. And I think overall she is one of the great people in our business fighting for very important causes. And I appreciate that.”

Actress Aurora Perrineau accused writer Miller of sexually assaulting her in 2012 when she was 17. After Perrineau came forward, Dunham and Konner issued a statement voicing their support of Miller and insinuating that Perrineau “misreported” her alleged rape.

Dunham has since apologized for her and Konner’s statement defending Miller. “Every woman who comes forward deserves to be heard, fully and completely, and our relationship to the accused should not be part of the calculation anyone makes when examining her case,” Dunham wrote on social media. “Every person and every feminist should be required to hear her. Under patriarchy, ‘I believe you’ is essential. Until we are all believed, none of us will be believed. We apologize to any woman who have been disappointed.”

Shortly afterward, a Lenny Letter writer publicly left the newsletter, citing Dunham’s brand of “hipster racism.” The writer also apologized to her fellow Lenny writers by writing, “Their boss betrayed them by her actions, and it was wrong for her to make them choose between their authors and supporting their boss. They deserve so much better.”

Dunham is currently in the news again for allegedly warning Hillary Clinton’s campaign against accepting money from Harvey Weinstein.