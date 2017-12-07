Denis Leary rips 'creepy' Matt Lauer in The Talk rant

Don’t count Denis Leary among those surprised by the sexual misconduct allegations leveled against Matt Lauer.

During a Thursday appearance on The Talk, the Rescue Me star ripped the former Today cohost. “I thought he was a creepy, douchey guy from the get-go,” a fiery Leary said, to the sheer delight of The Talk women. “I stopped being interviewed by him on the Today show about 10 years ago because he was so creepy. … I just got a weird, weaselly vibe from the guy, and I said to my publicist, I said, ‘I don’t want to be interviewed by him any longer.’”

Since Lauer’s firing over a “complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior,” more details have emerged about his alleged actions, including reportedly sexting an intern and having the ability to lock his office door via a button under his desk.

“I do think people deserve second chances,” continued Leary, “but when you have a button under your desk to lock women into your office, you know what, screw you.”

