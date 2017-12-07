Arrow: Oliver betrayed by member of the team

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from the fall finale of Arrow. Read at your own risk!

Team Arrow will be ringing in the new year with a few less members.

During the fall finale, Lance (Paul Blackthorne) discovers that the prosecution has a star witness, someone willing to testify that Oliver (Stephen Amell) is indeed the Green Arrow. Although Oliver suspects it’s Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) because of video showing she’s meeting with Vigilante, Rene (Rick Gonzalez) reveals he’s actually the culprit. It turns out, Agent Watson (Sydelle Noel) has proof that Rene is Wild Dog and was going to make sure he never saw his daughter again, so she got him to flip on Oliver.

Though Oliver initially keeps Rene on the team in order to save Lance, who was abducted by Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) and Cayden James (Michael Emerson), Rene ends up getting booted when he goes rogue. Dinah and Curtis (Echo Kellum) also subsequently quit after learning that Oliver and Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) have been surveilling the team.

Hence, Team Arrow is back to OTA, which is exactly what Cayden James wants — and not just him, but viewers finally get to see the whole cabal of villains working together, including Vigilante, Anatoly, Black Siren, and Richard Dragon. What’s their ultimate game plan? We’ll find out when Arrow returns Thursday, Jan. 18 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.