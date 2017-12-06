Tracee Ellis Ross explains sexual harassment to 'The Handsy Man'

For those still unclear about sexual harassment, Tracee Ellis Ross has made it quite simple: “If she doesn’t consent — the answer is NO.”

While subbing in as guest host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday, the black-ish star spoke out against the myriad of harassment allegations finally coming to light in Hollywood. “While I’m not totally surprised by these stories, it seems like quite a few men are,” Ross said. “Treating another human being with respect isn’t complicated, but it seems a bit confusing for a lot of men out there, so I wrote a book. It’s kind of like a children’s book for men that is going to make it really simple and bring it back to the basics.”

Watch the clip above to hear Ross explain the basics of what men should not do to women in her book, “The Handsy Man.”

Ross is the latest celeb to step in for Jimmy Kimmel while he takes the week off to spend time with his family as his seven-month-old son recovers from a successful heart surgery performed Monday morning. Chris Pratt preceded her, while Neil Patrick Harris and Melissa McCarthy will appear Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.