Claire and Jamie race to save Young Ian in new Outlander image

The end is near — in more ways than one!

This Sunday’s episode of Outlander marks the end of the drama’s third season on Starz, and someone may not come out alive after it’s all over. In this newest image from “Eye of the Storm,” Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) race through the Jamaican jungle in an attempt to save Young Ian (John Bell) from the woman who likes to bathe in blood. (I’m talking about Geillis Duncan, played by Lotte Verbeek. You can hear her on Outlander Live! by clicking here).

As I first mentioned in the latest Outlander cover story, the finale is really just a setup for season 4, which will be based on Diana Gabaldon’s fourth book, Drums of Autumn. Production is already underway on season 4, and EW was the first outlet on set in Scotland to see how the show will incorporate three new characters: Jamie’s Aunt Jocasta (Orphan Black’s Maria Doyle Kennedy); smuggler Stephen Bonnet (Downton Abbey’s Ed Speleers); and Rollo, a Northern Inuit puppy. They’ll be joined by ­Fergus (César Domboy) and Marsali (Lauren Lyle), as well as Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin), who are confirmed to return for season 4.

The theme of the new season is home. “Over the last three seasons, Jamie and Claire didn’t know where they are going to live,” explains executive producer Matthew B. Roberts. “They never plant their feet. Now they’re getting to that place that they can call home. But the meaning of home is different for people. That’s what we will dig into in season 4.”

The final episode of Outlander airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Starz.

Droughtlander begins shortly thereafter. Gird your loins.