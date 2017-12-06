Jordan Peele's The Twilight Zone reboot greenlit by CBS All Access

It’s finally really happening. After years of rotating in and out of development, with plenty of false starts, a new reboot of The Twilight Zone is officially a go.

The iconic anthology series — a show many consider to be among the best TV series ever made — is coming to CBS All Access.

The show will have a trio of producers with genre experience at the helm: Jordan Peele (Get Out), Simon Kinberg (The X-Men franchise), and Marco Ramirez (The Defenders).

“Too many times this year it’s felt we were living in a twilight zone, and I can’t think of a better moment to reintroduce it to modern audiences,” Peele said.

Added CBS All Access executive Julie McNamara: “The original The Twilight Zone bridged science fiction, horror, and fantasy together to explore human nature and provide social commentary in a way that audiences had never seen before. Under the auspices of Jordan Peele, Simon Kinberg, and Marco Ramirez, and with the creative freedom that the CBS All Access platform affords, this is an incredible opportunity to bring today’s audiences a modern reimagining of this iconic series.”

The original Twilight Zone, created by Rod Serling, ran from 1959 to 1964 and its reruns are still a cable TV mainstay. The show’s less-loved first revival ran from 1985 to 1989. There was a second short-lived revival on UPN from 2002-2003.

The order comes at a time when anthology shows are in vogue once again, led by Netflix’s acclaimed tech-focused Black Mirror, which Wednesday announced its next premiere date and trailer.

There’s no word yet on when the new Twilight Zone will air or for how many episodes.