Jeffrey Tambor says he hasn't exited Transparent despite earlier statement

Jeffrey Tambor says he has no plans to quit Transparent in the wake of sexual harassment claims, despite previously saying in a statement, “I don’t see how I can return to Transparent.”

“What he said was that given the toxic atmosphere and the politicization on the set, it’s very hard for him to see how he can possibly return,” a representative for Tambor told the New York Times. “But no final decision for next year has been made, either by Jeffrey or by Amazon.”

In early November, Tambor’s former assistant accused him of sexual harassment. Tambor responded in a statement where he denied those claims. “I adamantly and vehemently reject and deny any and all implication and allegation that I have ever engaged in any improper behavior toward this person or any other person I have ever worked with,” he said.

Soon after that allegation was made public, Amazon confirmed that it was conducting an investigation into the claims — one that expanded to include allegations made against Tambor from Transparent‘s Trace Lysette, who released a statement in mid-November saying Tambor acted inappropriately toward her on the show’s set.

In the aftermath of the new claims, Tambor said, “This is no longer the job I signed up for four years ago. I’ve already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue. Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don’t see how I can return to Transparent.”

Amazon did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment for clarification on Tambor’s status; Tambor’s representatives said the actor had nothing more to add beyond his statement to the Times.

Transparent was renewed for a fifth season shortly before its fourth premiered this past September.