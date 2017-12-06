Colbert: New Franken allegation could be 'the straw that groped the camel's back'

TONIGHT: The #MeToo movement won Person of the Year. Al Franken did not. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/MEOuK0Ielr — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 7, 2017

Stephen Colbert thinks Al Franken’s time as a Minnesota senator is just about up — and he’s not the only one.

In his Late Show monologue Wednesday, Colbert took Franken to task after another woman alleged that the Democratic lawmaker made an unwanted sexual advance toward her in the past.

“It seems like every day a new man is being accused of sexual misconduct,” Colbert said, “but not today. Today it’s the same man: Minnesota Senator and former Minnesota Senator Al Franken.”

As Politico first reported Wednesday morning, a former Democratic congressional aide said Franken tried to forcibly kiss her after a taping of his radio show in 2006. Franken has been accused of similar misconduct by several other women.

Although Franken said the latest allegation is “categorically not true,” Colbert quipped, “this accusation appears to be the straw that groped the camel’s back.”

Colbert then played a montage of news reports about an increasing number Democratic senators calling for Franken’s resignation, and then offered up a fast-talking auctioneer impression. Watch the clip above for more.

