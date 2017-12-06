Black Mirror premiere date, full trailer finally revealed

Don’t watch the trailer above yet. Read the rest of this first.

First, the big news: The next season of Black Mirror is premiering sooner than you think… in fact, it comes out this month.

Netflix has, at last, revealed the Emmy-winning anthology drama’s return date: Dec. 29. The next round consists of six stand-alone episodes, including the 76-minute Star Trek-ian entry, “U.S.S. Callister” and the show’s first-ever black-and-white episode, “Metalhead.”

While the first full trailer is above and tries to avoid giving too much away, there are a few shots that one might consider spoiler-ish. So if you’re a Black Mirror purist who likes to unwrap their Christmas presents without shaking them first then you might want to skip it and go in blind later this month. As usual, this season contains plenty of surprises.

But if you do want to know more, then after watching the trailer check out our interview with showrunner Charlie Brooker from October, after the first teaser trailer was released, where we tried to get some intel out of him about each of the new episodes. And if you really want to know a lot more, see Darren Franich’s review of all six episodes (where he totally underrates “Hang the DJ”).