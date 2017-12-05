Jennie Garth to guest-star on The Mick as a different Jennie Garth

Jennie Garth is set to guest star on The Mick as Jennie Garth — but not that Jennie Garth.

EW has learned that The Beverly Hills, 90210 star will appear in the Jan. 2 episode of the Fox comedy as a pretentious, new-age parent who happens to share the same name as her portrayer.

The actress is most known for starring in all 10 seasons of the ’90s teen drama as Kelly Taylor. It’s a role she returned to on a recurring basis for The CW’s 90210, which ran from 2008 to 2013.

The Mick airs Tuesdays on Fox at 9 p.m. ET.